Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Fasts Against Dowry System

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began a fast on Wednesday in order to create awareness against giving and accepting dowry.

The fast is being organised by various Gandhian organisations, which began at the Gandhi Bhawan here and is meant to create awareness against the giving and taking of dowry.

Reportedly, Khan will end his fast at the Raj Bhawan at 4 p.m. He will then join the protesters at the Gandhi Bhawan and will sit with them till the protest ends at 6 p.m.

Moreover, the Governor had also visited the family of a young final year Ayurveda medical student, who ends her life after her husband allegedly demanded an expensive car last month.

Khan was deeply saddened after several women in the state committed suicide due to dowry abuse, and last month he had promised to work as a volunteer against the evil.

Notably, last month, many dowry harassment cases have been reported, forcing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take new steps, and a female IPS officer was made in-charge to deal with all such cases.