PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya today

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the temple town of Ayodhya, first after the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in January this year, where he will hold a nearly 2-kilometre-long roadshow amid the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Narendra Modi, who reached Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, will address a public meeting in the Samajwadi Party (SP) stronghold Etawah around 2.45pm, and hold another rally in the day at Dhaurahra around 4.45pm.

Later, Modi will reach Ayodhya, offer prayers and perform puja at Ram Mandir around 7pm. After the darshan of Ram Lalla, who was ceremonially enthroned at his newly constructed abode in his presence, PM Modi will hold a nearly 2-kilometer-long roadshow in Ayodhya.

The roadshow on Ram Path will start from Sugriva Fort and continue till Lata Chowk for about 2km. The entire route has been divided into 40 blocks, in which Sindhis, Punjabis, farmers and women in traditional costumes will attend. Cultural programs will be held at various places on the route and flowers will be showered during the roadshow.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, said, “Grand preparations are underway ahead of Modi’s visit to Ayodhya for a darshan of Ram Lalla and a roadshow. Ram Lalla Darshan Marg Gate no 11 has been decorated with flowers. Giant hoardings of the PM have gone up along the road. Platforms have been set up at various points on this stretch as part of the grand reception to the PM. Ram Lalla Darshan Marg has also been decked up.”