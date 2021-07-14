JMB Terrorists Arrested In Kolkata Have Links With Odisha: Reports

Bhubaneswar: Days after the arrest of three suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladeshi terrorists in Kolkata, police have come across some shocking revelations.

According to reports, as many as 15 neo JMB terrorists have sneaked into the state and 10 of them are moving around in various parts of the country.

At least 15 neo JMB operatives had entered West Bengal from the neighbouring Bangladesh earlier this year, and 10 of them moved to various parts of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, an officer of Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) said.

The remaining five had stayed back in West Bengal and three of them, who are Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested from south Kolkata’s Haridevpur area on Sunday, the officer said.

Reportedly, the arrested terrorists is suspected to have links with Odisha. Apart, a few other terrorists are also hiding in the state, said a top official.

According to the police, the initial investigation has revealed that the suspected Bangladeshi nationals, who are reportedly from the neighbouring country’s Gopalganj area, were living in a rented house on MG Road, and were collecting funds for the organisation.

Presently, the Kolkata Police are looking for Sheikh Sakil and Salim Munshi, who allegedly helped the trio prepare fake Aadhaar cards and also arranged for their accommodation.