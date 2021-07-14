Odisha BJP Launches Protest Against Power Tariff Hike

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of BJP launched a week-long protest across the state from Wednesday against the power tariff hike and poor electricity services.

BJP protested at the Bhubaneswar Master Canteen area. Reportedly, BJP workers will stage protests in front of all electricity offices across the state from Wednesday.

BJP President Samir Mohanty earlier stated that demanded the state government to make public the utilisation of Central funds meant for post-cyclone restoration works.

Meanwhile, Congress is also holding demonstrations against the price hikes.

As far as the power tariff hike is concerned, the BJD leader cited that the BJP-ruled Bihar had increased power tariff in March by 35 paise per unit, the same was raised by 64 paise in Uttar Pradesh last year.