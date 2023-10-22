Kartik Aaryan-Tara Sutaria, Khushi Kapoor, Rasha Thadani And Sara Tendulkar Step Out For Dinner

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan scooped some time out of his busy schedule and stepped out for dinner with friends in Mumbai. The actor was clicked with actress Tara Sutaria outside a Mumbai eatery on Saturday night. The duo were pictured making an exit together. Khushi Kapoor also joined them. Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara were also pictured at the dinner. We also got a glimpse of Orhan Awatramani at the Mumbai eatery. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, will soon make her Bollywood debit with Zoya Akhtar’s rendition of Archies. The film will also feature Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan in their Bollywood debuts.

See photos from last night’s dinner here:

While Khushi looked gorgeous in a jaw-dropping black maxi gown, Kartik wore a sleek button-down and pants set, and Tara donned a chic cropped blouse and animal-printed skirt.

Khushi’s OOTD [outfit of the day] for the dinner date with her friends stole the spotlight. She slipped into a black maxi-length dress featuring a halter neckline with a plunging design accentuating her decolletage, a backless detail, a figure-sculpting fit highlighting her svelte frame, a side slit, and an ankle hem length.

Khushi wore the black dress with minimal accessories, including a dainty necklace, matching earrings, a gold watch, a bracelet, a black mini tote bag, and strappy stilettos with killer high heels. Lastly, she chose berry lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, muted eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and centre-parted open wavy locks for the glam picks