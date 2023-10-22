BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Love Me Again features on Spotify Global Daily Chart for 70 days in a row

Seoul: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung shattered records on October 20, 2023, as Love Me Again became the longest-charting B-side track by a Korean act as it featured on the Spotify Global Daily Chart for 70 days in a row. The song was released on August 10, 2023, as a pre-released track from the idol’s debut solo album LAYOVER.

Apart from being the longest-charting B-side track by a Korean act, the idol’s song also became the longest-charting B-side track by a K-Pop soloist.

Love Me Again was the first pre-released music video from the album, LAYOVER, according to the official schedule for V’s debut solo album, which he unveiled on August 9, 2023. As soon as the clip was unveiled on YouTube, fans began showering it with heaps of love. The music video received 1 million views in seven minutes and 2 million views in 22 minutes.Fans were over the moon when BTS V’s first creation as a Korean solo artist began raking in a number of achievements. Furthermore, the idol also surpassed 1.5 Billion streams on Spotify across all credits as of October 21, 2023.