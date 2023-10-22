40 Gold Chains Looted From Durga Puja Mandaps In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Despite all efforts made by the Commissionerate Police to make the Durga Puja crime-free, the miscreants are having a field day by targeting gold chains of women coming to have darshan of Goddess Durga in the gigantic pandals at different places of Bhubaneswar.

Before even the festive season kick-started, the police initiated action against habitual offenders and are said to have kept a close eye on the criminal gangs involved in loot, and stealing. However, the miscreants are busy stealing gold chains from women by taking advantage of the crowd inside the puja pandals and the local fairs.

According to information, a huge congregation of people was seen at various Durga Puja mandaps in the state capital for the Maha Saptami on Saturday. Despite the heavy police presence, thieves managed to steal gold chains from many people.

On the first day of the Puja, more than 40 gold chains were stolen or looted from women at various Puja Mandaps in Bhubaneswar. Of these, the maximum number of 11 gold chain loots was reported in Laxmi Sagar police station, while 7 in Bomikhal, 9 in Shahid Nagar, 10 in Mancheswar, and 10 in Nayapalli.

Following the complaint, the police have started checking the CCTV footage of the day. Also, a large force has been deployed including cops in plainclothes, informed DCP Prateek Singh.

A total of 33 platoons of police force have been deployed in the city to curb crime during the puja. Among them, a large number of policemen in plain clothes have been deployed in major puja mandas like Nayapalli, Baramunda, Shahid Nagar, Jharpada, Rasulgarh, Station Bazar.