Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan jet off ahead of Christmas with Taimur, Jeh

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have seemingly left for their Christmas holiday. On Sunday, the couple was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh.

While they are regular with their winter holiday in Switzerland, it is not known yet where the family is heading this year.

Kareena and Saif opted for stylish winter wear for their airport look. Kareena wore a white top, denim pants and a red puffer vest. Saif looked casual in a T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a jacket. However, upon reaching the airport, it was their little ones, who stole the limelight.

Jeh got down from the vehicle and held onto big brother Taimur. The two brothers held hands and walked towards the airport gate as paparazzi surrounded them. Kareena and Saif briefly paused for photos with their kids before heading into the terminal. Saif wished the photographers ‘Merry Christmas’ in advance as well.