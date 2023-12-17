Half-Charred Body Of Woman Recovered Inside House In Balasore

Balasore: A half-charred body of an elderly woman was recovered from her house at Belada village under Kamarda police limits in Balasore district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Manjurani Behera, wife of Khudiram Behera of the village.

The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained. However, the villagers suspect that she was murdered by her son and daughter-in-law. As per her family members, she has committed suicide.

On intimation, a team of police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to find out the cause of her death.