Tusker Attack
Two Trampled To Death By Tuskers In Bargarh

By Itishree Sethy
Bargarh: Two persons were trampled to death by wild tuskers in separate incidents in Bargarh district on Sunday.

A person from Jharapali village under Bhedeb block was attacked by a tusker when he was going to attend a call of nature. As a result, he lost his life.

In another incident, a person in Bisipali village was trampled to death by a tusker when he was going to the crop field. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

