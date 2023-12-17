Two Trampled To Death By Tuskers In Bargarh

Bargarh: Two persons were trampled to death by wild tuskers in separate incidents in Bargarh district on Sunday.

A person from Jharapali village under Bhedeb block was attacked by a tusker when he was going to attend a call of nature. As a result, he lost his life.

In another incident, a person in Bisipali village was trampled to death by a tusker when he was going to the crop field. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.