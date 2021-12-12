Karan Johar Unveils New Reality Talent Show ‘Hunarbaaz’: Check Details

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return with a reality talent show and promises that it will be different this time around.

On Sunday morning, Karan Johar took to his social media to make the announcement on social media sharing a glimpse of what’s to come. He wrote, ” I’ve always loved being on the seat of the judge of a talent show because I get to witness raw and boundless talent from every corner of our country. As I get ready to take my seat again, I feel it deep inside of me that this time it will be different. This time it will be more special!”

Take A Look At The Video:

In the video, Karan can be seen shooting promos for the new reality show in a swanky suit. He looks sharp as he gets his hair and makeup done.