Marvel’s Eternals Coming To Disney Plus Next Year: Details Here

New Delhi: Marvel’s latest released ‘Eternals’ is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on January 12, 2022.

Disney+ took to its social media handles to share the news and wrote: “Marvel Studios’ @eternals arrives to #DisneyPlusHotstar on January 12 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English”

The movie opened in theatres on Nov. 5 and collected $71 million in its opening weekend. In the film, the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient counterparts, the Deviants.

The 26th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe casts Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.