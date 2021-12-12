Youth’s Body Found Near Railway Station In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: The body of a youth was recovered from a drain near Rajgangpur railway station in Sundargarh district.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body in a drain near Rajgangpur railway station and immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to ascertain. It is suspected that the youth was murdered as some wounds were spotted on the body.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, a GRP official said.