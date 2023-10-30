Karan Johar breaks silence on trolls targeting Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh post Koffee with Karan episode

Mumbai: Koffee With Karan Season 8’s premiere episode, which aired on October 26, took the internet by storm. The episode, starring the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, quickly rose to the top of trending topics. However, this widespread popularity came with an unexpected twist.

Things turned ugly when Deepika shared details about the initial days of her relationship with Ranveer Singh on KWK season 8.

Hitting out at trolls attacking Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after the actress’ confession about her previous relationships on Koffee With Karan 8, filmmaker KJo said, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere.” He, however, assured fans that he would make the necessary improvisation in the episodes to come. Karan addressed the barrage of online trolling surrounding the first episode of his famous chat show during a live session. “Feel free to do whatever you want, because nobody is watching”, he asserted.

Earlier, comedian Vir Das had also lambasted those who were trolling DeepVeer (Deepika and Ranveer) for their revelations on Karan Johar’s talk show. He poked fun at the trolls who were attacking the actress, suggesting that DP is ‘way out of their league’. His post read, ‘Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them.’