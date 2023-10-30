Newly appointed Governor Raghubar Das reaches Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The newly appointed governor of Odisha Raghubar Das reached Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, post Puri Jagannath temple visit on Monday. According to reliable reports, the new governor Raghubar Das reached Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the Governor of Odisha.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, and Odisha Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik welcomed the new Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar

The newly appointed Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das visited the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha on Monday. Newly appointed Odisha Governor Raghubar Das will take oath on October 31.