Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has beaten Tiger 3, Pushpa 2 The Rule, and Dunki in the list of Most Awaited Films on Book My Show

The teaser of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has presented just a small glimpse of its action-packed world, however, that was enough to raise the excitement meters at its peak. Ever since then, the audience is eagerly waiting for its release and the testament of the same has been witnessed on India’s biggest digital ticket booking app, Book My Show, where the Prashanth Neel directorial has surpassed every other big release in the list of most awaited film.

Book My Show showcases the number of people who are interested in the release of a film and in the list, Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has 429.9K people interested for its release while after this Tiger 3 has 271.1K, Pushpa 2 The Rule has 120.3K and Dunki has 97.5K people. As all these films are indeed the biggest films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has topped ahead of them all with a much greater margin. It is a clear statement that the film is going to create a storm with its arrival on the big screens.

Moreover, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas. With these two biggest powerhouses of Indian cinema coming together for this film, they will be creating a whole new universe of their own that will surely give the audience a never seen before cinematic spectacle.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.