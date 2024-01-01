Kalahandi: Residential House Gutted In Fire Mishap

Kalahandi: A house reduced to ashes in a fire mishap in Bagdiani village under Rampur police station limits in Kalahandi district last night.

As per reports, some people set fire outside the house of one Bidyadhar Naik in the village to get rid of cold wave last night. Suddenly the fire spread inside the house. Soon, the bikes, cycles and other accessories caught fire. The villagers called the fire tenders to put out the fire.

The fire also spread to his neighbour Jugeswar Naik. Before destroying his house, the fire tenders reached there and doused the flames.