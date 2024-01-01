Woman Ends Life After Husband Dies In Explosion At Private Hospital

Khurda: A woman committed suicide in Khurda district after her husband died in an explosion at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, a medical staff named Dillip injured in the fire mishap occurred inside the hospital, died under treatment. After this incident, his wife Suna couldn’t bear this news. She was taken to her parent’s house at Jatni following her husband’s death. Unable to bear her hubby’s death, today she committed suicide in her parent’s house.

It is worth mentioning that, on Friday an explosion occurred in a private hospital and four medical staffs were critically injured in the mishap. They were undergoing treatment. The woman’s husband was one of them. He died at the hospital yesterday.