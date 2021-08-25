Kalahandi: Man Jumps Into Wife’s Funeral Pyre, Dies

Kalahandi: A man died as he jumped into the burning funeral pyre of his deceased wife. The incident has been reported from Sialjodi village under Golamunda block of Kalahandi district.

According to reports, Raibari Sabar (60), wife of Nilamani Sabar of the village, died of cardiac arrest. After which the body was taken to the local crematorium and the last rites were performed.

While the deceased’s kin returned home, Nilamani went towards the funeral pyre and jumped into it. He sustained critical burn injuries and died on the spot.