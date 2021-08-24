56 More Dengue Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 56 new cases of dengue have been detected in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the city to 1838, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

The BMC said data of 1,17,786 people have been collected from 28,157 households in the last 24 hours while awareness and cleanliness programmes have been widened.

The civic body has destroyed 73,110 potential mosquito breeding sites. Besides, larvae of Aedes mosquitoes have been detected and destroyed at 70,940 locations.