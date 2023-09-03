K-drama actor Yoon Bak gets married to model Kim Su-bin

Seoul: South Korean actor Yoon Bak and his model-girlfriend Kim Su Bin got married on September 2. Their respective management teams have confirmed the news on their social media accounts. The couple confirmed their wedding plans in the month of May and finally tied the knot in September. The wedding ceremony was attended by several Korean actors and celebrities and it was a star-studded event. Many of them even took to their Instagram handles to congratulate the newlyweds for their special day.

(Yoon Bak shared stories of his industry friends and thanks them | Image: Yoon Bak/Instagram)

(Kim Su Bin took to social media to express their gratitude | Image: Kim Su Bin/Instagram)

Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye, Kim Ji-won, among others also attended the wedding, which was held in South Korea. The couple looked happy and lively during the ceremony and were seen hosting the guests with delight.

The couple expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards their guests and well-wishers. Bak shared joyous moments from the ceremony in his Instagram stories while Kim Su-bin posted a picture surrounded by candles, expressing her thanks for the love and well wishes they received. Her caption read, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all our guests for their well wishes and to everyone who sent their best wishes from afar. I’ll live well without forgetting my gratitude.”

Earlier, their management company of Kim Su Bin, YG KPLUS, also confirmed their marriage plans. Yoon Bak’s ‘Fanletter, Please’ co-star Choi Sooyoung also attended the wedding and even congratulated the couple on her Instragram Stories. Other actors who congratulated the newlyweds include Yoon Bak’s ‘The Tuna and The Dolphin’ co-star Park Gyu Young.