Job Fraud Racket Busted; Six Held, Gold Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized In Cuttack

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police busted a job fraud racket with arresting six persons including a woman and seizure of gold worth Rs 50 lakh in Cuttack today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sanjay Kumar Nayak (46), Bibhuti Jena (42), Bishal Bhanja (20), Manash Ranajn Nayak (40), Srinibas Nanda (43) and Dipalika Mohanty (45). Gold ornaments weighing 980 gms, one SUV (Suzuki Brezza), four motorcycles, fake appointment letters, fake identity cards, a biometric machine and seven mobile phones have been seized from them, the police said.

The arrested six persons are accused of duping Rs 53 lakhs from a person in Cuttack on the pretext of job. More persons could be involved in the racket and the arrest count may go up, informed Cuttack Additional DCP Anil Kumar Mishra.

According to police, the main accused Sanjay Nayak, his wife Dipalika Mohanty and their son Bishal Nayak duped Rs 53 lakhs from one, Rajkishore Mishra, on the pretext of engaging him in OTPC in May 2023.

Based on a complaint, Darghabazaar police station registered a case (90/23) and began an investigation. Yesterday, the police apprehended Dipalika after finding evidence against her and today five other aides were held.

With the ill-gotten money, the accused bought gold ornament and later mortgaged it with a finance firm and took Rs 34 lakhs. The gold ornaments were also seized from the firm, the police said.

During interrogation, they confessed to their crimes and also revealed having duped more than 50 persons in Angul, Kendrapara, Balasore, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur districts on the pretext of providing jobs.