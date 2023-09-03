Class V Girl Student Taken Ill After Forced To Do 100 Situps In Nuapada School

Nuapada: A Class V girl student took ill after she was allegedly forced to do 100 sit-ups as punishment by a teacher of a school in Nuapada district.

Such an incident has been reported from Nuapada Sadar Block. A girl student of Amodi Upper Primary School was allegedly made to do 100 Situps on August 31 following which she has been taken ill and could not come to school since then.

As per reports, a teacher, Jayashree Dakua, got angry and punished the girl student to do 100 situps after she failed to answer a question during the class.

Due to the severe punishment, the legs of the little girl have swollen and she could not walk properly. Though she somehow reached home that day, she could not dare to come to the school after that and when asked, she revealed the matter to the family members, sources said.

In order to suppress the issue and shield the teacher, on the 1st of September, the parents of the student were called to solve the matter amicably in the presence of the block education officer Hemasagar Mahanand.

Due to such an incident, other students are also not coming to school, it was known. Instead of taking action against the teacher, the Block Education Officer is shielding her and trying to suppress the incident, locals alleged.

Although three days have passed since the incident, the education department is yet to take any action. When contacted, Nuapada BEO Hemasagar Mahanand was unable to reach.

Prohibition of Corporal Punishment in schools:-

The Odisha government has imposed a ban on corporal punishment in all state-run and private schools in the state.

As per the Right to Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, no child is subjected to mental harassment or physical punishment or expelled. The Teacher who contravenes the provisions of the act shall be liable to disciplinary action under the service rules applicable to them.