Junior Engineer Found Dead Inside House In Balasore

Balasore: A Junior Engineer was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside his government quarter at Madhupura village in Balasore district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Nayak, employed as JE in Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department in Baliapal Tehsil in the district.

As per sources he was found in senseless condition inside his quarter and admitted in the hospital. There, doctors declared him dead. The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. His body has been seized for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched by the police to find out the cause behind his death.