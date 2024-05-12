Former Talsara MLA Dr Prafulla Majhi suspended from BJD for anti-party moves

Bhubaneswar: The President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today suspended former Talsara MLA Dr Prafulla Majhi from the party due to his anti-party move. The BJD revealed this information in a press release.

Previously, Dr Majhi was expelled from the Congress party for his gross misconduct, and he joined the BJD on December 10, 2021. After joining, he was given the post of senior BJD Secretary.

Dr Majhi had been a three-time MLA from the Sundergarh region, having won the by-elections in 2006 and subsequently re-elected in the 2009 and 2014 assembly elections on the Congress ticket.