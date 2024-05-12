PM Narendra Modi, BJP’s Amit Shah, & JP Nadda to visit Odisha again on these dates

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on May 20. This is the third of the PM to the state in the month of May.

As per information given by Odisha BJP VP Golak Mohapatra, PM Modi will hold roadshow in Puri and address public gatherings in Cuttack and Angul on May 20 (Monday).

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on May 15. He will address public meetings in Rourkela, Kantabanji and Sorada. Similarly, BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Odisha on May 17. He will visit Sundargarh, Hinjili and Padampur, informed State BJP VP Golak Mohapatra.