Odisha CEO Announces Rs 15 Lakh Ex-gratia for Next Kin of Polling Official Killed in Road Mishap

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the government employee, who died during election duty.

Alekh Randhari, a class-IV employee of a government school, was killed in a road accident near Swami Vivekananda Vidyamandir in Nabarangpur district while he was on the way to a polling station for the first phase of elections.

CEO Dhal said the next of kin of the deceased govt employee would get the ex-gratia as per the ECI guidelines.