Johnny Depp channels inner Captain Jack Sparrow for young fan

France: Johnny Depp is widely popular for his portrayal of Pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s adventure film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. The actor last played the character in the 2017 movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor appeared at the Deauville American Film Festival in France. He was named as a guest of honour at the event and was there to promote the screening of his movie City of Lies. Depp also spent some time mingling with fans at the event.

While talking to the fans at the film festival, Johnny Depp met with a young boy who was dressed up as Jack Sparrow. A video captured by Estelle Jachimiak, mother of the young boy, shows them also holding a drawing of the character along with a message that reads, “Johnny I love you.” The video went viral on social media as well. Actor Johnny Depp channelled his inner Captain Jack Sparrow as he met a young fan.