Heavy Rains In Odisha: Hirakud Water Level Nearing FRL

Bhubaneswar: As Incessant downpour continues in Odisha, few places in the upper Mahanadi basin region in Odisha are predicted to record 9mm rainfall per hour on September 14

Reportedly, the upper Mahanadi basin in the State is going to record very heavy rainfall in the range of over 5 -10 cm for the next 48 hours.

The data with IMD and CWC (Central Water Commission) reveals that the lower Mahanadi basin will be receiving a total of 6-10 cm rainfall by tonight.

As per the CWC data, the actual water level today in Hirakud reservoir stands at 189.91 mt today against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 192.02 mt. The level is currently rising. The current inflow rate has been around 2500 cum/sec.

While the inflow rate is projected to double to around 7200cum/sec, the total inflow on Sept 17 is projected to touch 500 million cubic meters (MCM).