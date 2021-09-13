Heavy rainfall likely in Cuttack & Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological department forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Cuttack & Bhubaneswar in the next few hours.

Reportedly, Odisha’s capital city recorded 193mm rainfall, Paradip recorded 218mm rainfall, Puri witnessed max rainfall at 329mm between 8:30AM (Sep 12) and 6:30AM (Sep 13).

According to IMD, the low pressure system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 2-3 days.