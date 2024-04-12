AAP’s Atishi claims ‘President’s Rule in Delhi soon’

New Delhi: Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government could be imposing a President’s Rule in the national capital in the next few days. The AAP leader claimed that imposition of the President’s Rule would be “illegal” and “against the mandate of the people”.

The BJP quickly responded to Atishi’s allegation, with its Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva slamming the AAP minister. “Atishi’s usual false narrative of her victimisation and Operation Lotus story has now been replaced by a new story early this morning. Today, she has said that President’s Rule is likely to be imposed in Delhi,” he said.

Addressing the media, Atishi claimed, “Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government…We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President’s Rule will be imposed in Delhi… The AAP has defeated the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. That is why they want to topple the Delhi government.”

Atishi also claimed that there have been several events in recent times that indicated the possibility of the imposition of the President’s Rule in the national capital.

“In the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi…Posts are lying vacant in departments but no postings have taken place. Bureaucrats have stopped attending meetings called by ministers, citing the Model Code of Conduct. The lieutenant governor has been writing letters to the MHA over the functioning of the Delhi government,” she said.