BJP will ‘throw away’ Constitution if it returns to power, claims Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it will “tear apart” and “throw away” the Constitution which granted rights to the poor, Dalits, STs and the OBCs.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, Mr. Gandhi, while holding a copy of the Constitution (book), said the ongoing Lok Sabha poll is not a normal election, but a fight between two ideologies.

“The poor, STs, OBCs got several rights because of the Constitution which also gave the people MGNREGA, land rights, reservation, and other things. If the BJP comes to power, it will throw away and tear apart this Constitution,” he claimed.

He also targeted the BJP government over the issue of reservation. If the ruling dispensation is not against reservation, then why it is privatising PSUs, the Railways and other sectors, he asked.

“The prime minister [Narendra Modi], Amit Shah [Union Home Minister] and their MPs have made up their mind that if they get elected, they will tear apart and throw this [Constitution] book. The BJP wants this book to be thrown away and 20-25 billionaires should run the country,” he said.