Jagatsinghpur: Woman Gives Birth To Baby In Trolley As Ambulance Comes Late

Paradeep: An expectant mother gave birth on a trolley rickshaw in Paradeep of Jagatsinghpur district as the ambulance service did not arrive in time.

As per reports, the woman from Sandhakud basti area suffered a labor pain this morning, following which, her husband called an ambulance. They waited for some time, but it did not arrive. With no options left, the family members made her sleep on a trolley rickshaw to take her to the hospital.

But on her way, she had to give birth her baby in the trolly. After this, she along with her newborn baby was taken to the hospital. Both mother and the baby are said to be safe now.

While the Odisha government is claiming that health services are being provided at the doorstep, these types of incidents occurring frequently.