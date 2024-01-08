Video of MS Dhoni ‘smoking hookah’ at social gathering goes viral

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is currently seen enjoying the second innings of his life after bidding adieu from International cricket in August 2020.

A widely circulated video depicts MS Dhoni smoking hookah at a social event, sparking curiosity and discussion among fans. Dhoni, who celebrated the New Year in Dubai alongside individuals such as Rishabh Pant and Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, was captured on film indulging in hookah.

SMOKING= 07 Message is clear Thala dhoni for a reason 😁#MSDhoniXMcStan #DhoniXStan pic.twitter.com/EpumyNu9kg — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) January 6, 2024

Renowned for his dedication to fitness even after retirement and limited IPL participation, the video did manage to astonish numerous individuals, leading to a lively discussion on social media since its emergence.

In the recently concluded auction, Chennai Super Kings had an excellent auction by picking Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and many more that will play a vital role in the upcoming IPL 2024.MS Dhoni will be seen in action in the upcoming IPL 2024 as 5-time Champions Chennai Super Kings will look the defend their title.