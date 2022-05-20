Jacqueline Fernandez Team Up With Gauri Khan For A Show: See Pic

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has teamed up with actress Jacqueline Fernandez as they shot for an interior design show.

Gauri Khan shared two pictures on her Instagram handle. Gauri wrote, “Lights… Camera… Action! For the interior design show with the super fun and energetic.”

On the work front, Jacqueline has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress, who was last seen in John Abraham starrer Attack Part 1, will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year. On the other hand, Jacqueline will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial Cirkus.