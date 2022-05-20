2,14,878 Voters To Exercise Franchise In Brajrajnagar Assembly By-Poll

Bhubaneswar: Upcoming by-poll to the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency will be held at a total of 279 booths, informed Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani on Friday.

A total of 2,14,878 voters are to exercise their franchise at these booths including five pink booths exclusively reserved for women voters.

Webcasting and videography will be ensured at 50 per cent of all booths during the polling exercise. After the withdrawal of 3 candidates, the bypoll will witness a contest between 11 parties and independent aspirants, informed Lohani.

Out of the 2,14,878 voters, 3520 are Persons with Disabilities, 1628 are above 80 years of age, and 214 are service voters. From the date of the announcement of the election till the last day of nomination, 133 new voters were added. The final voters’ list was published after adding them.

A total of 325 voters are eligible to cast their votes through postal ballot. Such votes will be counted if they are received prior to 8 AM on the date of counting.

Three companies of central paramilitary force are to be deployed for the polling. A helpline number 1950 has also been issued for the assistance of citizens.

A total of 61 micro observers are to be deployed for the bypoll. The live webcast will be conducted at 50% of booths and videography will be also held at certain booths, added Lohani.