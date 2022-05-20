Orissa HC Rejects Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev’s Bail Plea

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Chilika MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev in the road rage incident at Banpur in Khordha district on March 12 this year.

Jagadev was arrested on March 22 for running his car into a group of people who had come to attend the Banpur block chairperson election near the block office in Khordha in which at least 12 persons including women and 10 police personnel sustained critical injuries.

The Chilika MLA had moved the High Court for bail after his plea was rejected by the lower court.

The High Court had granted Jagadev interim bail on health grounds last month while his main bail plea was pending.

His main bail plea was rejected by the High Court today. Therefore, Jagadev may be again sent to jail as his bail plea has been rejected.