Jacqueline Fernandez radiates glamour in a stylish coordinated ensemble

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her bold and fiery looks and the stunning actress is never afraid to experiment when it comes to fashion and style.

Jacqueline gave her fans a weekend treat as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures, accompanied by several brown hearts as captions.



Her breathtaking three-piece outfit was sourced from luxury clothing brand Rowen Rose while her styling was perfectly executed by celebrity fashion stylist Chandini Whabi.



Her outfit features a square neckline, brown bralette top with white borders. She paired it with a matching maxi skirt with a bodycon fit that hugged her perfectly and accentuated her curves. A matching blazer gave the look an extra oomph.



She chose an oversized pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings to complete her stunning look.