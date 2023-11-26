Vir Das Stopped At Bengaluru Airport With His Emmy Trophy

Bengaluru: Actor-comedian Vir Das won his first International Emmy for his Netflix special “Vir Das: Landing”. The stand-up comedian who is currently on a “MindFool” tour was recently stopped at Bengaluru airport by security check staff.

The actor in a post on X, formerly Twitter shared his hilarious exchange with the security staff. He shared that he had his award in his luggage and one of the officers asked if it was an idol with sharp edges. The comedian clarified that it was an award.

“Iss me koi sharp point hai (Is it sharp)?” the officer questioned. To which Mr Das replied, “Sir, sharp nahi hai. Uska pankh hai (It’s not sharp, the award has a wing).”

Mr Das then took out the award from his luggage and showed it to the officer who later congratulated him. “Accha hai. Badhai ho. Kya karte ho (This is nice. Congratulations. What do you do)?” the officer asked. “Comedian sir. Joke sunata hu,” Mr Das replied.

“Officer: joke ke liye puruskar milte hain? Me: mujhko bhi ajeeb laga sir. We both laugh. I put it back in the bag. I head to my flight,” he concluded.