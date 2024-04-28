27 Towns In Odisha Record Max Temp Above 40°C, Angul Hottest At 44.3°C

Bhubaneswar: With no respite from the intense heatwave prevailing in the state, about 27 towns in Odisha recorded maximum day temperatures above 40°C on Sunday.

Angul was the hottest place in the state on Sunday at 44.3°C, while Boudh and Baripada recorded 44.1°C and 44°C respectively. The mercury also soared to 43°C in 12 towns in the state.

The maximum temperatures at the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were 43.7°C and 43.2°C.

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal whereas heatwave conditions prevailed in the districts of Khordha, Ganjam, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Boudh, the IMD regional centre here said.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has predicted that due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, further rise by 2°C day temperature at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 24 hrs. Consequently, maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to be above normal by 4 to 6°C over some districts of Odisha during the next 3 to 4 days.

The weather agency has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during peak hours of the day time between 11 AM – 3 PM.