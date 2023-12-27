IU reveals that she initially wanted to work with BTS’ RM and not Suga

Seoul: South Korean singer-songwriter and actress Lee Ji-eun, also known as IU, revealed on Suga”s YouTube show Suchwita that she initially reached out to the K-pop star to ask for RM”s contact, the leader of BTS, before collaborating with Suga on hit songs like Eight and People Pt 2. This revelation surprised fans, as IU and Suga have a long-standing friendship.

In her discussion on Suchwita, IU revealed that her original intention with RM would have led to ‘something very serious’ indicating her mindset at that time. However, fate had different ideas because even though she obtained RM”s contact information through Suga, IU never found the courage to reach out to him due to their lack of familiarity.

IU further elaborated that at that time, she strived to produce music that could reflect her emotional state, especially after the recent passing of some of her friends such as Sulli and Jonghyun. ‘It would’ve been something really serious because mentally at the time I wasn’t in the best place, I wanted to bring out those emotions in a song,’ IU explained.

IU”s interest shifted during the process, leading her to abandon the idea of collaborating with RM and instead create Eight with Suga. She felt that working with someone of the same age, in this case, Suga would be more fitting for the song”s development. Fans are now eagerly anticipating a potential IU and RM collaboration in the future.