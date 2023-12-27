Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Makes Hand Gesture To Hint At The Slap Incident

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain is seen in a conversation. In the promo, Ankita tells Vicky, “You are so concerned about other people’s problems. Meri life me itni problems chal rahi hai. You didn’t feel like talking to me once?”

Later at night, while they are off to sleep, Vicky asks Ankita, “What has happened to you?” Ankita points her finger and angrily says, “Dikh nahi raha? Andha hai tu?” Vicky says, “You can’t behave like that.” She says, “Main bewakoof hu that I was expecting you to understand. I thought tu samjhega.”

Vicky says, “Gharwale dekh rahe hai.” Ankita makes a hand gesture hinting at the slap incident and says, “Gharwalon ne dekha nahi?” Vicky says, “Kuch soch samajh hai? Isiliye…”

For the unversed, in one of the recent episodes Vicky got into a huge fight with Arun Mashetty after which he also had an argument with wife Ankita. When Vicky aggressively threw the blanket aside on the bed (where Ankita was also sitting), it seemed to the fellow contestants that he tried to slap the Pavitra Rishta actress. Arun and Abhishek Kumar accused Vicky of trying to slap Ankita. However, both Vicky and Ankita denied the claims. Vicky also clarified that he was just keeping his blanket aside and getting up so that he could speak to Abhishek which was supported by Anurag Dobhal, who was also sitting in the room.