Standout female performances of the year 2023 that won hearts

The Indian film industry was witness to fascinating content in the year 2023 and more importantly, women were seen ruling the roost as far as the performances are considered. No longer is this a myth that a woman can’t carry a film entirely on her shoulders. In the year 2023, we saw some women of grit and determination do that convincingly and no wonder, as the year ends on a high for them, they deserve a special mention. Here’s a list of our leading divas who made it count in 2023 and how:

Adah Sharma: Without any element of doubt, this name has to be the first name on the list as Adah now holds the title of ‘Highest female grossing film of all time’ (300 crore) Her performance was appreciated to a great extent by critics and the audience, Adah also managed to prove that good content is all that it takes to bring out the champion inside you. Her nuances and minute detailing of her character got people to the theatre for repeat viewing. The film did not have a starface male lead. The Kerala Story is the only female lead film in the top grossers this year. This female-oriented film made the box office erupt and how. Truly the game-changer of the year and well-deserved.

Alia Bhatt: This year was also great for Alia and well, she’s indeed the new ‘rani’ in town and how. Alia was truly in her element in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and together, she and Ranveer managed to shatter the box office and how. A much-needed mention in this list. Alia has also turned producer and will be collaborating with Dharma Productions for her next venture. Now she will don two hats successfully and we can’t wait to see what her future holds

Deepika Padukone: The year 2023 does belong to her to a great extent as it is her collaboration with SRK on not one but two films that managed to roar the box office. First, it all started with Pathaan in the beginning of the year and next, she stole the show with a brief role in Jawan.

Kareena Kapoor: Our beloved ‘Bebo’ had been wishing to do thriller/mystery genre for the longest time and well, she got the opportunity in a Sujoy Ghosh film with perfection. She proved once again that she has got the hots to make it count. Although the movie was released on OTT due to which no credit can be given for box office dominance, Kareena got her critical acclaim and how.

Rani Mukerji: Last but certainly not least, we have to talk about the ‘boss lady’ aka Rani Mukerji. She returned to the big screens this year with a heartwrenching story and she was quite successful in that department. Rani has always been a delight to watch on screen and always brings an element of magic to her performances. Her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was appreciated by all.

Well, that's our list of the most incredible performances of 2023 from the ladies who made it count.