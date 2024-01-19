IU changes new single titled ‘Love Wins’ featuring BTS‘ V

Seoul: Recently, soloist IU teased her new single titled “Love Wins,” featuring BTS‘ V aka Kim Taehyung . Yet, some netizens also had issues with its title. “Love Wins” is a phrase that is commonly and strongly associated with the LGBTQIA+ community.

A portion of the public criticized the title of IU’s pre-release single, claiming it was “queerbaiting.” According to Wikipedia, “Queerbaiting is a marketing technique for fiction and entertainment in which creators hint at, but do not depict, same-sex romance or other LGBTQ+ representation.”

Due to mixed opinions about the title, the singer’s agency announced that the title will be changed to “Love wins all” in order to fully deliver the message of the song to everyone.

The company explained that they “respect and support everyone who loves in their various ways,” hoping to communicate a message of love over hatred.

Since then, new versions of the promotional imagery, including the poster, have been released with the new title.

IU’s pre-release single “Love wins all” is still scheduled for January 24 at 6 PM KST.