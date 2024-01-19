Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha (Sahari) from Jan 22

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Government is implementing several schemes and programmes under 5T Initiatives to ensure sustainable growth for all sections of society. In order to ensure that the benefits of these initiatives reach the eligible and deserving people, it has been decided to undertake a state wide awareness programme “ Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha , Sahari” under UNNATI. This would kick start from 22.01.2024 onwards to sensitize them on the benefits meant for them, on campaign mode which will be completed by 7th of February, 2024. A detailed Guideline i9n this respect has been issued by Housing & Urban Development Department.

In this regards Sri Sangramjit Nayak Director Municipal Administration in a letter to all Collectors , PD DUDAs, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and Executive Officers of all Municipalities & NACs communicating the Resolution containing the Guide lines has advised to follow the guidelines for organising the event.

Various camps shall be organized as part of the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha (Sahari) programme to make the citizens aware of the various people centric initiatives of the Government and ensure that the benefits under various schemes reach the beneficiaries on camp approach basis.

The programme is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in distribution of benefits as well as empowers the citizen by providing information on all welfare/ Development schemes and other initiatives of the Government.

According to the guidelines issued awareness camps will be organized by all ULBs between 22.01.2024 to 07.02.2024 covering all wards as per calendar prepared by DUDA.

Location of the camp will be decided by the respective ULBs

Benefits under various schemes may also be distributed following transparency.

The ULBs shall prepare a schedule of the camps to be held in the ULBs & DUDA will collect the information, compile for their district and submit the same to the Director Municipal Administration H&UD Department on or before 20th Jan 2024.

The schedule must reach the DMA, H&UD before the 20.01.2024. The schedule shall take into consideration all aspects of transportation and logistics.

The beneficiaries of the concerned schemes as per the schedule shall be identified and informed beforehand by the officials of the concerned line departments of the ULBs and shall be made present during the camp for distribution of benefits.

The ULB shall make all necessary arrangements for sitting, public address system, refreshments, audio visuals, and all materials needed for IEC activities.

The concerned line departments shall take all necessary steps on the day of the camps to create awareness of their department specific schemes and provide benefits to the eligible beneficiaries. The concerned departments shall undertake 360 degree IEC campaign through TV commercials, radio jingles, newspaper advertisements, banners and hoardings and promote their schemes on their respective social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter).

Arrangements for cultural events by local performing groups and community participants during the camps have to be made.

The members of the State level committee/ officers from H&UD Department will visit the camps and will remain present during the programme for necessary supervision and to gauge the success of the camps.

After the conclusion of scheduled camps on a specific day, the DUDA will provide the information to H&UD Department for record. The format for submission will be communicated separately.

The IEC materials will be distributed on the day of camps and outdoor creative about the scheme shall be displayed at various places within the ULB along with videos.

360 degree IEC campaign will be organized including banners, TV Commercials, radio jingles and other innovative ways of communication such as social media (Facebook and Twitter) for achieving the maximum dissemination of information and comprehensive understanding of concerned schemes/initiatives.

The Housing and Urban Development Department will be the Nodal Department.

The Collector will be in overall charge of the District for the AONO(S) awareness campaign programme.

Line Department officers working at the District and the ULB level will co-ordinate with DUDAs for distribution of the benefits pertaining to their department / scheme.

Social workers / volunteers will be engaged by the ULB for better organization of the programme.

For any coordination regarding the organization of the AONO(S) campaign programme, PD, DUDA will be the nodal officer at the district level and Municipal Commissioner/ Executive Officer will be the nodal officer at the ULB

The District Level Committee will oversee and review the implementation of the AONO(S)- awareness campaign and shall give suggestions for improvement of the programme as and when required.

The committee at the ULB level (Municipal Corporation / Municipality/ NAC) shall make all necessary arrangements for the organization of the programme, implement the suggestions received from the district level committee and any other instruction from the Government from time to time.

All activities at the camps shall be videographed from start till end for proper documentation on records.

PD, DUDA shall keep information on all benefits distributed to citizens during the camps and shall submit a detailed report to the Government after the end of all camps scheduled in the day across the district. The format for sharing of the information shall be shared separately.

Government in the Housing and Urban Development Department can modify any of the provisions as and when required keeping in view the administrative convenience. In case of any doubts regarding the programme, the matters may be referred to the Government in the Housing and Urban Development Department whose decision shall be final.