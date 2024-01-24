ISRO’s Tableau On Republic Day Parade To Showcase Chandrayaan-3 , Shiv Shakti Point On Moon

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will showcase its special tableau in the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavyaa Path in New Delhi. The tableau will showcase Chandrayaan and Shiv Shakti Point on the Moon.

The tableau will feature the launch of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 and its soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface. It will also showcase the landing point, known as Shiv Shakti Point.

ISRO’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. It made a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23.