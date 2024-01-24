Assam Rifles soldier in Manipur opens fire at colleagues; 6 injured

Assam: A soldier of the Assam Rifles (AR) opened fire at his colleagues in south Manipur, leaving six of them injured.

The incident took place within the AR battalion premises, where the soldier, hailing from Churachandpur in strife-torn Manipur, discharged his firearm at fellow AR personnel.

The soldier, identified as a Kuki, succumbed to his injuries.

To be sure, the victims are not residents of Manipur.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the matter.

Updates on the investigation and the condition of the injured soldiers will be provided as more information becomes available.