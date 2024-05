Brasilia: At least ten people died and 21 are missing due to heavy rains this week in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, with the local government warning that the situation is critical and could deteriorate further.

According to the governor, Eduardo Leite, storms have caused the most extensive devastation in the state in recent years, leaving several towns isolated after bridges collapsed and roads were destroyed amid floods and mudslides.

Leite declared the suspension of classes statewide for the remainder of the week and emphasized that he had requested full support from the armed forces “to effectively participate in coordinating this moment, which is akin to facing a war.”

Authorities tallied over 3,400 displaced individuals in the wake of storms that led to rising river levels and flooding in various parts of the state, affecting 114 municipalities.

In a Tuesday report, the state’s government predicted a flood risk “across practically the entire state” given the prospect of continued “heavy precipitation” in the coming days.

The bulletin also said flooding would be severe in the basins of many rivers, with the possibility of flash floods and mass movements of earth in regions with steep slopes.