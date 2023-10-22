Training aircraft crashes in Pune’s Gojubavi village; pilot, co-pilot injured

Pune: A pilot and co-pilot were injured after a training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday. According to the police, the aircraft – with two people on board – crashed while it was making a landing around 6:40 am.

The injured persons have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the police said.

“Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft VT-RBT made an emergency landing near Baramati airfield. The instructor and trainee both are safe. Further investigation underway,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, as quoted by news agency ANI.