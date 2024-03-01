Irrigation Executive Engineer, Jr. Clerk Caught Taking Rs 20K Bribe in Ganjam

Berhampur: Odisha Vigilance on Friday apprehended an executive engineer (irrigation) and junior clerk of CAD Division No.8, Aska in Ganjam district while taking Rs 20,000 bribe from the owner of a vehicle engaged in the govt office.

Benudhar Dalai, Executive Engineer (EE), (Irrigation) and Kailash Chandra Behera, Jr. Clerk have been apprehended by the Vigilance sleuths for demand and acceptance of a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from the owner of the vehicle to clear his pending bills towards hire charges of his vehicle for use by the said office.

The EE had demanded the bribe of Rs 20,000 earlier from the owner to clear his pending bills towards hire charges. As per the earlier demand and instruction of Dalai, the vehicle owner handed over the demanded bribe today to the junior clerk. Dalai was present during the incident. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the junior clerk.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Dalai, EE and two locations of Behera, Jr. Clerk from the DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS case no 3/2024 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered against both the accused persons. The investigation is in progress against accused persons, the Vigilance said.